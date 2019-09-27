CLASSIC, and classy, motors will take to the roads of south of the county for the annual South Pembrokeshire Coastal Run early next month.

On Saturday, October 5, Milford Haven-based motoring enthusiasts Jeff and Sian Edwards of Milford Haven will be staging the final of their Pembrokeshire County Motoring Events of the 2019 season.

The popular South Pembrokeshire Coastal Run 2019, which is now in its fifth year, will be staged in conjunction with the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.

This event will both start and finish at the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre and will follow a route of approximately 40 miles around the stunning South Pembrokeshire coastline.

The motoring tour will be via Pembroke, Lamphey, Freshwater East, Stackpole, Castlemartin, Freshwater West - of Robin Hood, Their Finest and Harry Potter and the Shell Cottage fame - Angle and the stunning West Angle Bay.

After a brief stop here, where the Wavecrest Cafe will extend a warm welcome to everyone, for a cuppa or a snack, the tour will make its way back to the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre via the Maidenwells bypass and Pembroke.

Entry to the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre will be free to all entries, and tasty bacon rolls and a cosy tearoom will be available.

This event is open to all types of motor vehicles and motorbikes, but sadly not suitable for HGVs.

Entry is free, and entries will be accepted up to and on the day.

All entries are required to arrive at the heritage centre between 9.30am and 11am, ready for the start at 11.30am. Once parked, all entries are requested to report to Sian in the foyer of the centre to register and collect their route.

Please feel free to contact Jeff and Sian at anytime via pembscountyrun@aol.com or 01646 697226, or on 07977850957 on the day.