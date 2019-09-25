VANDALS have set fire to and destroyed a bird hide at the Welsh Wildlife Centre on the Teifi Marches nature reserve at Cilgerran.

The arsonists struck at around 9pm last night (Tuesday, September 24) and the Kingfisher Hide was completely burnt to the ground.

A spokesperson for South and West Wales Wildlife Trust said: “We are very sorry to report that last night, around 9pm, arsonists burnt down our most popular and well used bird hide, the Kingfisher Hide, on the wetland trail.

“The damage is extensive and we know that many of you will share our shock at such mindless destruction of a popular place enjoyed by so many people.

“If anyone has any information about this disgraceful incident please get in touch with us or the police. We appreciate your support at this dreadful time. Thank you for all the messages of support and offers of help.

“Obviously it is early days but we will let people know how they can get involved and help and appreciate all the offers.

“We are in the process of setting up an emergency appeal which will be available via our website. Please bear with us while this is arranged.”

The Trust suffered a spate of vandalism back in 2015 which saw which saw the previous hides suffer regular damage before finally being burnt to the ground.

“It is heart-breaking and we cannot understand why anyone would want to target the reserve,” added the spokesperson.

“We are trying to inspire people to get outside and experience the benefits of seeing the wildlife.

“We have worked with local children and engaged with them and used graffiti to decorate the hides and get the message across but for this to happen again is such a shame.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police on 101 quoting reference number DP-20190924-307.