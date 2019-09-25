Negotiations on the possible purchase of part of Haverfordwest ’s shopping area will be concluded by Christmas, councillors heard during an update on key regeneration projects.

Pembrokeshire County Council has been discussing with private company Fairacre for the purchase of the Riverside Shopping Centre with a view to develop it.

Cabinet member for economic development Cllr Paul Miller said that he wanted to “bring a conclusion to negotiations this side of Christmas.”

The matter was being considered carefully, he said, and would be fully scrutinised before any decision is made with Welsh Government grant funding potentially available.

Cllr Jamie Adams questioned the possible rebuilding of Haverfordwest’s multi-storey car park in the light of retail downturn.

Cllr Miller added at Tueday’s overview and scrutiny committee (September 17) that “the future is not just in retail.”

“Haverfordwest dosen’t have a future as a core retail offer but it can transform itself into a leisure, retail destination,” he said, adding that the council could be the “catalyst” for that.

There were food businesses interested in the former Ocky White building redevelopment, said Cllr Miller, and plans at the Withybush Food Park were moving ahead.

A full design team has been commissioned, with work progressing to bring forward a fully costed scheme at Pembroke South Quay the update report added.

Cllr Stephen Joseph asked what could be done to support local construction businesses to increase their capacity to take on larger projects while Cllr Tim Evans asked for assurance the proposed green wall in Haverfordwest would be maintained.

Plans have been submitted for a green wall alongside the river opposite Glan-yr-Afon, the town’s library and cultural centre, and planted with 25 species of native plants including ferns, grasses, flowers and wild herbs including basil, sage and clary.

Grant funding of £250,000 has been generated.