A speeding driver has been ordered to pay £350.

Simon Harrison, of Maes y Dre, St Dogmaels, pleaded guilty to exceeding the speed limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, September 24.

The court heard that Harrison, 38, clocked up 41mph in a 30mph limit while driving a Mini Cooper on the A484 at Pentre Morgan on April 6.

Harrison, who previously held a clean driving licence, said: “I apologise for speeding, I’m normally pretty good with my speed, I just did not realise.”

Magistrates fined Harrison £235 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.

Four penalty points were added to his licence.