THE 'irresponsible' actions of people who used a car tyre as fuel for a beach fire have been slammed by a seaside clean-up team.

Volunteers on the Great British Beach Clean project were shocked to find a partly-burned tyre on the shore at Coppet Hall, Saundersfoot, in an area where 'Fires Forbidden' notices were clearly displayed.

This had left 'black, smelly, sticky, half-burned residue in the sand,' said a spokesman from Saundersfoot Rotary Club, who took part in the clean with a member of the public.

He added: "The metal-reinforced remnants of the tyre were half buried, forming sharp needles protruding from the sand to stick into the feet of any unwary bare-footed beach user.

"This is an irresponsible act carried out by a small minority of beach users who are not only spoiling the enjoyment of our beautiful beaches but also putting the health and safety of innocent people at great risk.

"The same can be said about the persons who left a used condom on the sand, and the dog-lover who picked up but then left the black plastic bag full of dog poo on the beach."

Last Sunday's search for plastic, rubber, metal, glass and other non biodegradable items started at the slipway on Saundersfoot beach and headed towards Coppet Hall.

Items discarded included odd shoes, swimming trunks, plastic beakers, bottles and drink cans as well as quite a lot of fishing net and fishing line.

Said the Rotary spokesman: "Please enjoy our beautiful Pembrokeshire beaches and coastline, but remember to act responsibly by either taking your litter home or placing it in the receptacles provided.

"Remember the saying - Leave Only Footprints."