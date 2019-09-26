A MAN who watched his severed hand fly through the air has raised thousands for the hospital that helped re-attach it.

Ian Horsley, a self-employed handyman from Rosemarket, was helping clean out the house of a neighbour when the unthinkable happened.

“We were cleaning out an old shed, we decided to cut up some scrap wood for firewood. It wasn’t a paid job, it was just the community helping out.

“I don’t know what happened, but my hand clipped the saw blade. My hand went flying through the air, literally through the air.

“I saw this object going through the air and I looked down. I was reasonably calm, I shouted for my pall to get a towel.”

Mr Horsley, 61, sliced his hand across the palm with the circular saw, leaving only his thumb attached.

Inside his friend managed to find a pillowcase to wrap around the wound and asked his wife to call for an ambulance, but Mr Horsley said there wasn’t time.

“I said to my pal, ‘Pick up my hand and put it on the back seat’ and off we went,” Mr Horsley said.

Mr Horsley praised the staff at Withybush Hospital who immediately assessed him and got him taken to Morriston Hospital.

“Within 40 minutes I was in Morriston Hospital, there was an international game on between Wales and England, which is why I think we got there so quickly.

“The paramedics were fantastic, they kept me calm all the way and the staff at Morriston were ready for me when I got there.”

Doctors at Morriston Hospital spent 13 hours operating on Mr Horsley’s hand to re-attach it.

“I thought they were going to just tidy my hand up, but they said they would do their best for me and their best has been brilliant.

“My hand is back on, I don’t have a huge amount of movement – there’s scarring right throughout the whole hand.”

Mr Horsley was able to leave the ward six days later and return home to his wife Linda and 14-year-old daughter Cerys.

The recovery process will be a slow one, with further operations needed to release the tendons in Mr Horsley’s hand and return more movement.

“In the early days I was quite comfortable but as you get the feeling back you get more pain coming and the pain gets worse as the day goes on.”

Mr Horsley added: “I was in despair and now I have hope and that is down to the talented people and services that we are lucky enough to have in Wales.

“In this climate of cutbacks, they need our support to survive.

“There is talk of downgrading Withybush and closing the £8.5m state-of-the-art A&E unit, if that was the case, without this local expertise, I may not have made it – let alone have my hand.

“Withybush gave me a fighting chance in prepping me for transfer to Pembroke Ward [at Morriston].

“I am eternally grateful.”

To thank everyone at Morriston, Mr Horsley started raising money for the hospital through a variety of events – including a quiz night and an auction and one local lad held a sponsored haircut.

Mr Horsley has managed to raise £3234 for the Pembroke Ward, which he hopes can be used to buy essential equipment.