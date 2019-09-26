WALKERS on the coast path are being encouraged to take a pic at a post near Solva as part of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority's Changing Coasts project.

The marker post is situated on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path at the prehistoric site at Porth y Rhaw near Solva.

It is one of 16 fixed-point photography posts along the Pembrokeshire coastline, created as part of the project.

"We are hoping people walking this popular part of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path will stop and help us record this fascinating site, which has signs of occupation from the Mesolithic period up to around 1915, when a working mill was stood down," said national park volunteering development officer, Rebecca Evans.

"The Changing Coasts project helps us to record changes and builds an invaluable picture at this and other coastal sites of cliff erosion, changing vegetation and sand levels.

"It's very simple, take a picture from your phone from a Changing Coasts fixed post, and email it to photos@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk."

The post at Porth y Rhaw was funded in collaboration with the Climate, Heritage and Environments of Reefs, Islands and Headlands (CHERISH) project, a European-funded project led by the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales.

Porth y Rhaw was first described formally over 200 years ago, and over the past few decades the Dyfed Archaeological Trust has undertaken archaeological investigation there.

This has been more recently followed by excavations at the site earlier in 2019 through collaboration between the National Trust, Cadw and the Dyfed Archaeological Trust.

For more information on the exact location of Porth y Rhaw and other Changing Coasts post sites, please visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/changingcoasts.