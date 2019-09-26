A SECOND accolade in a week has been served up to a top Pembrokeshire hotel.

Grove of Narberth has just been named Hotel of the Year for Wales 2019/20 at the AA Hospitality Awards.

It follows on from the announcement of the hotel's five-star status from Visit Wales.

The Grove's owners, Neil and Zoe Kedward, have spent the last 10 years transforming the building into a hotel full of period features.

The main house has 14 rooms with individual designs, and cottages in the grounds.

It also features a walled garden, alongside vegetable gardens, meadows and mature trees.

The AA said: "The Grove has been a true labour of love, where Neil and Zoe’s passion for both their business and people is palpable. Ongoing re-investment and recent new senior appointments will ensure this delightful hotel continues to evolve and become even stronger."

The AA awards ceremony was held in London, attended by team members from the Grove.

The event was hosted at Grosvenor House, a JW Marriott Hotel in London and was attended by world-renowned chefs, prominent hoteliers and restaurateurs, hospitality gurus and key media, with celebrity host Kate Silverton.

The awards recognise and reward the excellent services provided by the very best establishments, as well as acting as the launch of the latest editions of the AA’s range of lifestyle guides.

General manager of the Grove, Thomas Agius Ferrante said: “The team work tirelessly to constantly enhance every aspect of the guest experience at our lovely hotel in the Narberth hills. Achieving this accolade is real acknowledgment of the quality they consistently deliver. Everybody here is both delighted and very proud and it felt a real honour to celebrate the evening with so many people from the industry.”