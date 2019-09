A Pembroke Dock man has denied speeding.

Leighton Clarke, of Church Street, pleaded not guilty to charges of exceeding the speed limit and failing to provide information about the identity of the driver, when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 24.

It is alleged that Clarke, 41, drive a Renault Megane at 54mph in a 40mph zone on the A477 at Milton on October 3, 2017.

A trial date was listed for October 21.