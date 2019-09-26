Smoking cannabis after an emotional break-up led to a drug-driver being banned from the road for a year.

Maxence Edward Pochic, formerly of Heol Dyfed, Fishguard, now of no fixed abode, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, September 24,

He pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit.

Prosecutor Dennis Davies said police initially stopped Pochic’s VW Golf to check his insurance policy, but noticed the smell of cannabis when they spoke to him at 7am on the A40 at Haverfordwest on May 29.

“There was a strong smell of cannabis and his eyes were dilated.”

Checks confirmed the vehicle was insured, but a drug-swipe was positive.

The court heard that Pochic, 21, was previously of clean character.

David Elvy, defending, said Pochic had smoked cannabis the previous evening.

“He split from his girlfriend and was feeling emotional. He tells me he had one joint. He was driving several hours later.

“He did not feel the effects of cannabis, but it was clearly still in his system and the police could smell it.”

Mr Elvy added Pochic was not stopped because of the manner of his driving.

Magistrates banned Pochic from driving for 12 months and fined him £80. He was ordered to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.