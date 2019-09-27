PUPILS and parents are being warned to take extra care after two reports of children being approached and asked to get into a car while walking home from school week.

The incidents happened in the Cardigan and St Dogmaels areas and schools across Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion have been contacted.

Ysgol Caer Elen in Haverfordwest, posted on Facebook: "The police have shared information with the local authority today (26/09/19) following two separate incidents this week in Ceredigion of pupils being asked to enter a car whilst walking home from school. We, as a school would like to remind pupils of ‘stranger danger’ and the importance of staying safe.

"Pupils and parents are reminded of the need to be vigilant, and wherever possible pupils should walk together in pairs or in small groups. They should walk home via a route which is the most visible to other members of the public and if approached they should walk to a more public area and call for assistance or phone 999 in an emergency."

An email has been sent from Cardigan School by headteacher Nicola James to parents warning pupils to be on their guard.

A similar warning has also been sent from Cardigan Primary School headteacher Donna Hanly.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the two separate incidents in the Cardigan and St Dogmaels areas.

The email from Cardigan School said: “At Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi the safety of our pupils is paramount and without wanting to cause alarm I need to inform you of developments in the locality which have come to light in recent hours.

“There have been two separate incidents this week of pupils being asked to enter a car whilst walking home from school. The police have been informed and are investigating. We will be informing pupils of the risks and advising them how to keep safe in assemblies this afternoon.

“Wherever possible pupils should walk together in pairs or in small groups. They should walk home via a route which is most visible to other members of the public. If approached they should walk to a more public area and call for assistance or phone 999 in an emergency.

“This is obviously a concerning incident and I will keep you informed if and when there are any further developments."

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police has received two reports of separate incidents in the Cardigan area, on September 24 and 25, whereby a secondary school pupil was asked to get in to a stranger’s vehicle.

“The two children have been spoken to, and at this stage descriptions indicate the vehicles and drivers were different.

"One instance took place near the secondary school, and another in the St Dogmaels area.

“Officers are investigating and encouraging parents and children to be cautious but not alarmed.

“Anyone who has any information about these incidents is asked to report it to police online: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20190925-237.”