A soldier who lost his licence and rank following an emotional evening, was glad to be caught drink-driving, a court has heard.

Ashley James Beck, of Cawdor Barracks, Brawdy, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 24.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said Beck’s Audi A3 was stopped in Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, by police as part of a routine check at 3.50am on September 8.

Beck was found to have 67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

David Elvy, defending, said Beck, 27, was ashamed to find himself in the dock.

“He realises that he has let himself down and that there will be consequences for others.”

Mr Elvy added Beck, a lance corporal with the 14th Signal Regiment, had not intended to drive on the night in question, but met up with his former partner while out.

“It was quite an emotional evening, and at the end of the evening he offered to drive.”

“He says he his glad he was caught. He has no illusions about the dangers of drinking and driving.”

The court heard that Beck was described as ‘one of the finest all-round soldiers in the regiment’, who displayed ‘excellent judgment and maturity well above his rank’.

Mr Elvy said Beck, who was one of the few members of the unit qualified to drive a Jackal vehicle, would also be subject to the army’s disciplinary process, which would lead to a reduction in rank and pay.

Beck was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £400.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “You are well thought of in the army and obviously intelligent, and yet you drink-drive.”