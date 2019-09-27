A STOLEN car, worth £16,500, £2,000-worth of stolen plant equipment, 50 speeders, and two arrests on suspicion of supplying heroin, were just part of the haul by police in Pembrokeshire yesterday, September 26.

Pembrokeshire police, taking part in the Europe-wide Project Edward road safety initiative, were accompanied by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and the Welsh road casualty reduction partnership GoSafe.

Project Edward - a European-wide operation day, aims towards a day on Europe’s roads without a death.

Police in Pembrokeshire caught 50 drivers speeding; 19 traffic offence reports issued; nine immediate prohibitions and five delayed prohibitions issued; 12 advisory notices issued; four untaxed vehicles dealt with; one stolen Ford C-Max recovered; one stolen JCB breaker and compressor seized, and made two arrests on suspicion of possession of heroin with intent to supply (following a stop-check in conjunction with Carmarthenshire Roads Policing Unit).

Referring to the alleged stolen plant equipment, pictured near Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) posted on Twitter: “Vehicle seized during the course of Project Edward patrols - in conjunction with DVSA.

“Approximately £2,000 worth of plant, stolen in Southampton last year, in the rear.

“Numerous immediate prohibitions issued on the vehicle due to its dangerous condition.”

On the same day, a stolen 2019 Ford was recovered from Fishguard Port.

Posting on Twitter, Pembs RPU wrote: “As part of Project Edward patrols, we recovered a stolen 2019 plate Ford C-Max, at Fishguard Port. Vehicle had been stolen in June from an address in the West Bromwich area.”