A DOZEN sea cadets from Fishguard have enjoyed a week on the ocean waves, enjoying a nautical adventure which combined learning and fun.

The 12 cadets joined the sea cadet training ship, John Jerwood at Fishguard Harbour on Saturday evening and sailed straight away to Milford Haven.

During the week they also sailed to Swansea, Portishead ending up at Cardiff Marina.

They cadets spent a lot of time at sea learning navigation and how to steer the ship. They also helped with catering and keeping the ship clean.

During the week they did man overboard training, first aid training and all seamanship skills associated with being at sea.

"For most this was their first time away from home and at sea," said Fishguard Sea Cadet Commanding Officer Sub Lt (SCC), Chris Peake. "So it was a real experience for them, which they all enjoyed."

"During the week they also experienced some fantastic weather, and while at Milford Marina they enjoyed an open air cinema experience, watching a film out on the open deck."

The voyages typically cost £320 per cadet and Fishguard Sea Cadets are grateful to the Fishguard Bay Hotel; Ladies Circle of Fishguard; Lions Club of Fishguard and Goodwick; Fishguard Post Office; Rotary Club of Fishguard and Goodwick; Pembrokeshire Freight (Mansel Davies); South West Area Sea Cadets Bursaries.

"Without the support of these organisations, we would not be able to offer these life changing opportunities to our cadets," said Chris.

"We are looking for support from our Community in 2020, as we look to get even more cadets on these fantastic voyages and life-changing experiences. If you are an organisation and feel you would like to support us, please e-mail Chris Peake on fishguardscc@btinternet.com."

Any young people aged between ten and 17 who would like to join Fishguard Sea Cadets, should get in touch via same e-mail, or via the Facebook page.