A MILFORD woman was left reeling halfway through the Ironman run due to an unidentified car crash concussion.

Makala Doughty, from Milford Haven, was knocked off her bike two weeks before the Ironman Wales challenge.

After the accident, Makala, 51, vowed to compete in the competition she had spent six months training for.

“I was concentrated on the ride and not on the run, then I started getting dizzy,” Makala said.

“It turned out when I went to the doctor that I had a concussion. Before I was a bit dizzy but I thought that I was just training hard, I’ve never had a concussion before – apparently, it can last for up to three months.“Hopefully it will go soon, and I can get back to it.”

The ride had been tough from the outset, but Makala said she fought through as long as she could.

“I have to say I felt exhausted from the start, I just wanted to get on that bike and all my concentration was on that.

“I was a bit stiff and had to stop three or four times because my foot went numb. That’s quite common but I’d never had it before to that extent.“I cried a lot of going round, I’m an emotional person anyway, I was crying and this lad, he couldn’t have been more than 14, he offered to hold my bike and I went to have a word with myself in the bathroom.”

Makala put getting as far as she did on the support she felt as she went round the course.

“People were lovely, all the people going past were checking on me.

“People that knew me were encouraging me on, checking how I was feeling. They were absolutely brilliant.

“It was more than just a community spirit, it is like a family. I know that if I had to stop any point there would have been people who would have stopped with and that gets your round.”

Makala’s overriding feeling was the completing the challenge had been stolen from her by the driver who had failed to see her.

“The fact that she wasn’t concentrating – she took that run away from me,” Makala said.

“It was an accident, but anyone who drives needs to be aware of those who cycle. Six months of hard training to go into it then two weeks before someone decides to look at something and not at me. It’s hard when you’ve put that effort in.

“But, this is not about me, it is about what happens if people don’t pay attention - it could be someone’s job, it could be someone’s life.”

Makala has vowed to compete again next year.

“I’m not leaving it at that – I’ve completed one Ironman, I’ve not completed another – I only had 14 miles to go, I just couldn’t do it this time. I could walk 14 miles in four hours normally, I just couldn’t do it this time.”