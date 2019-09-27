Two men have today admitted trying to land £60m worth of cocaine at Fishguard harbour.

Scott Kilgour and Gary Swith, both from Liverpool, admitted trying to import 751 kilos of the drug - the largest ever cocaine haul in Britain.

Kilgour, aged 41, and Swift, 53, will be sentenced on December 20.

Meanwhile they are being held in custody at Long Lartin high security jail.

Today, they admitted attempting to import the drugs between December 1, 2018, and August 27, 2019.

Swansea crown court heard how Border Force officers swooped on the Atrevido, half a mile out to sea.

They found 751 kilos of cocaine at a purity rate of up to 83%.

Kilgour had paid 50,000 euros for the yacht but Swift was said to be the experienced sailor who had sailed the Atrevido from the South American country of Suriname.

Swift told Border Force officers, "I'm guilty. I'm the bad one here."

Kilgour claimed he was not aware of the drugs until they were at sea.

Four others have been arrested in connection to the discovery and a police investigation continues.