Lorry drivers are being asked to show more consideration about where they park following an incident outside Haverfordwest High VC School this morning.

Drop off of pupils was occurring as normal, but a parked lorry on Scarrowscant Lane opposite the lower school entrance caused difficulty for manoeuvring of buses going in and out, and led to delays.

A collision occurred between two buses that did not have pupils on board, but a driver who had been acting as a banksman [person who directs a large vehicle] received injuries to his arm and is being treated at hospital.

Darren Thomas, Head of Infrastructure, said: “We are concerned that the incident occurred, and that pupils witnessed the incident.

“Despite this access having been used for a number of years for bus access, an incident like this has never occurred before, where a large parked vehicle has restricted access.

“The Council will review whether any measures can be taken to improve on the prevention of parking outside this entrance.

“We urge drivers of lorries and other large vehicles to show consideration about keeping school accesses clear, especially at the key drop-off and pick-up periods during the school day.”