DO you love to sing? Would you like to be part of a world record attempt? Then the new Raise Your Voice Pembrokeshire project could strike just the right note.

The singing scheme is being funded by the National Lottery community fund and will allow Span Arts to continue bringing the love of singing with others to life, with the intergenerational community choir, Côr Pawb, that joins several community choirs, individuals and singing groups together.

Span Arts hopes to secure further funding to incorporate Caring Choirs – which takes the joy of singing to care settings across Pembrokeshire - into the Raise Your Voice project.

The official launch of Raise Your Voice Pembrokeshire will take place at the Côr Strength Celebration event on October 13 at 2pm at The Queens Hall, Narberth.

This is an open invitation to people from communities across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion who love to sing (regardless of ability) and to hear voices raised together in harmony.

Caring Choirs participants from Belvedere House, Tenby; Pencoed Nursing Home, Wooden and Narberth’s Lee Davies Centre and members of multiple community choirs will also be involved.

As many people of all ages are invited to go along to make the event as widely intergenerational as possible as this is also preparation for a Guinness Book of Records attempt for the widest range of ages singing together.

This will be the final event of Narberth's bi-annual A Cappella Voice Festival on Sunday February 16 2020.

The Côr Strength celebration will be accessible on a ‘pay what you can’ basis, to make it as inclusive as possible. Money raised from both projects will be donated to youth charities across the region and to charities supporting those suffering with dementia.

Said a Span Arts spokesperson: “So please come and sing your heart out with many others who also love to sing. Help bring our diverse communities together through the raising of voices in delicious harmony.”

To reserve your place please contact SpanArts. Tel. 01834 869323 or email info@span-arts.org.uk