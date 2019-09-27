3 Penfeidr Cottages

Castlemorris

£345,000

This deceptively spacious, two-storey, linked cottage residence stands in a delightful, south-facing, rural location within easy car driving distance of the villages of Mathry and Letterston and the market towns of Fishguard and Haverfordwest.

The property is in good decorative order and has well appointed one/two reception, three/four bedroom and two shower/bathroom accommodation which benefits from oil fired central heating, uPVC double glazing, cavity wall and roof insulation.

In addition, the property has a south-facing, lawned garden with patio, flowering shrubs etc, an integral garage and ample vehicle parking space.

It is ideally suited for family, retirement, investment or holiday letting purposes. Delightful rural views can be enjoyed from the rear of the Property.

JJ Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com