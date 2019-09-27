THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for all of Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion tomorrow evening, September 28.

The warning, which is in place for all of Wales, parts of the south west and north west, is expected to start at 6pm tomorrow, September 28.

Forecasters say an area of persistent, heavy rain will arrive from the southwest by Saturday evening before moving east overnight and through Sunday.

Through the period many parts of this area will see 20 to 30 mm of rain. Where the heaviest rain will fall remains uncertain but there is the potential for 30 to 40 mm of rain to fall within a few hours in places as well as 60-70 mm over the higher ground.

Members of the public should expect likely flooding of certain homes and businesses; bus and train journeys to take longer as services could be affected; car journeys to take longer due to spray and flooding on the roads, and some interruption to power supplies and other services likely in the region as a whole.

For more information see: metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings