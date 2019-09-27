NEYLAND boatbuilder DALE Motor Yachts has had an overwhelming response to new boat designs at the recent Southampton Boat Show.

The Southampton Boat show is the biggest on-water show in the UK and one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

Welcoming visitors, exhibitors and investors from all over the globe, the event attracts over 110,000 people each year to experience all the marine industry has to offer.

From a small family business founded in 1961 in Dale, DALE Motor Yachts has grown into the internationally-renowned boatbuilding company of today.

Now based in Brunel Quay, Neyland, DALE Motor Yachts revealed the stunning DALE 40 at this year’s show.

A brand-new edition to the DALE Nelson fleet, the 40 proved extremely popular amongst the seafaring community, notably for its pristine craftsmanship and capability as a real sea-keeping vessel.

The latest DALE 28 model was also revealed alongside her larger counterpart.

The team at DALE Motor Yachts was astounded by the enthusiasm and positivity shown throughout the duration of the show.

One visitor even went as far as to say that the DALE 40 was the “boat of the show”, to which the team felt immense pride after all of the hard work that has been poured into the creation and elevation of the DALE Nelson brand.

The show was a huge success and will potentially enable DALE Motor Yachts to create additional opportunities and apprenticeships through boatbuilding.

This year, the business will be an official sponsor of the Llanelli Scarlets and will be kicking off the campaign with match sponsorship for the Scarlets v Zebres game on October 12.