Min-y-Don

Solva

£199,950

This three-bedroom apartment is in an enviably elevated position enjoying stunning views of Upper Solva and St Brides Bay.

It has an open plan kitchen, lounge and dining area with a range of floor and wall mounted units, with worktops over and tiled splash backs.

The lounge has a uPVC picture window to front, showcasing the exquisite views of both upper Solva village, and St Brides Bay. A multifuel burner is situated in the corner of the lounge on a slate hearth with slate-tiled behind.

Bedroom one and two also take full advantage of the exceptional village and sea views.

Solva is situated in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park affording the most amazing walks and scenery to enjoy.

The tiny but bustling village boasts a wide variety of cafes, restaurants and pubs, all within walking distance of Min-y-Don.

