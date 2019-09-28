96 Gibbas Way

Off Upper Lamphey Road

Pembroke

£300,000

A brand new and sizeable detached bungalow within a sought-after residential area constructed by the award winning developer South Meadow Homes and offers a 10 year NHBC warranty.

The style of Gibbas Way is a meandering spine road with small cul-de-sac clusters off. It is proposed to vary the individual designs and finishes and to supply the precise accommodation requirements of each purchaser. Gibbas Way lies on the eastern outskirts of the town about 10-15 minutes level walk from the town centre.

A comprehensive neighbourhood shopping centre and bus route are nearby.

The bungalow itself is traditionally constructed and finished to an excellent standard throughout with various storage cupboards, gloss fronted kitchen suite with integrated appliances and a beautifully designed and finished bathroom and master en-suite.

It briefly comprises: Entrance porch, entrance hall, spacious kitchen/dining room, utility room with access into the integral garage, 18ft sitting room, master bedroom with a beautiful en-suite shower room and a built in wardrobe, two further bedrooms and a stunning family bathroom.

To the outside there is private off road parking for multiple vehicles on the driveway within the front garden and a landscaped westerly rear garden with a side access gate.

Easy access can be afforded to some of the most beautiful beaches and coastal walks set within the southern section of the Pembrokeshire National Park.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com