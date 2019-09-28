Swearing at police officers followed a misguided attempt to calm a fellow hospital patient by offering to remove handcuffs with a hair-clip, a court has heard.

Kayleigh Summers, of Pentre Solar, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 24.

Summers, 21, pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on September 6.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said Summer came to sit nearby while police were detaining a woman in Withybush hospital’s A&E department on September 6.

“The defendant said if she had a hair-clip she could remove he handcuffs for her.”

Summers then shouted and swore at the officers, causing the other woman became agitated as a result of her behaviour.

Mr Davies added: “She basically told the officers where to go and resisted the officers when they took hold of her.

“She was arrested and taken to the police station. She continued to be offensive towards the officers.”

David Elvy, defending, said Summers, who had a ‘number of issues’ became frustrated while waiting for treatment at the hospital, as had the woman in handcuffs, who she empathised with.

“Her intention was to try and calm her down, but she did not go the best way about it.”

Mr Elvy added: “She fully accepts that her actions were obstructive and she was getting in the way of the police trying to do their job, and was swearing at them in a public place.

“She was probably more of a nuisance than anything else.”

Summers was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.