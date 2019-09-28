THE DREAM Team, a group of people with learning disabilities from Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, have won big at the prestigious NHS Wales Awards.

Representatives of the team were delighted to pick up the award for Empowerment and Co-production at a glitzy black-tie event in Cardiff on September 19.

The award recognises the group's development of the LD Charter, which sets out what people with learning disabilities want in their lives, as well as the input and influence the Dream Team has on decision making across the three counties. The Dream Team makes real the oft-quoted statement "no decision about us, without us".

"We are delighted to have won this award," said James Dash, chair of the Dream Team.

"Not just for the 19 members of the Dream Team who have worked so hard to get their voices heard, but also for the wider community of people with learning disabilities, and their completely reasonable demands to live meaningful lives and to be treated with respect and understanding.

"The award is just the beginning", continued James. "Our mission now is to get everyone to sign up to the charter, and make it happen across the region and beyond."

To find out more, go to ldcharter.com, check out @ld_wales on Twitter or email ldcharterwestwales@gmail.com