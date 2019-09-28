The Chapel

St Marys Hill

Heywood Lane

Tenby

Offers around £295,000

A family-sized, detached house which is tucked away in a quiet but convenient position within the popular resort town of Tenby.

From The Chapel there is easy access to Tenby's amenities which include a picturesque harbour, several sandy beaches, a range of shops, restaurants and pubs, a championship golf course and schools for all ages which are located in Heywood Lane.

As its name suggests, it is a converted 19th century chapel and provides well-proportioned, light and airy accommodation which would be ideal as a permanent or second/holiday home.

It briefly comprises: An entrance porch, entrance hallway, sitting room with large bay window, kitchen/diner, utility room, shower room, cloakroom and to the first floor a bright landing, three double bedrooms and bathroom/WC.

Outside there is a tarmacadam driveway providing comfortable parking for say five or six cars to the front. To the rear is a private garden featuring timber sun deck and block shed.

The attractive garden is mainly laid to lawn but incorporates a variety of specimen shrubs with an aluminium greenhouse and former WC/shed.

It has mains gas fired central heating, UPVC double-glazed windows and solar panels which assist with the heating of the domestic hot water.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com