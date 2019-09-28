People caught dropping cigarette butts or chewing gum in the county were ordered to pay more than £26,000 by Haverfordwest magistrates during one morning.

Fines, costs and victim surcharges totalling £26,156 were issued by the bench on Friday, September 19.

A total of 60 littering cases were brought to the court by Pembrokeshire County Council after people were spotted dropping cigarettes and chewing gum in Tenby, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Saundersfoot, Pembroke Dock, Kilgetty and Fishguard earlier this year.

Cases were proved in the absence of 44 defendants who were each fined £220 and ordered to pay £255.41 costs plus a £30 victim surcharge.

Six people were fined between £40 and £72 after pleading guilty to the offence, with one person fined £140. They were also issued a bill for £285.41 in costs and a surcharge.

Five cases were withdrawn, and two were listed for trial after not guilty pleas were entered.

Two people were ordered to pay £505.41 in fines costs and surcharges for dropping chewing gum.

One case was adjourned to clarify the defendant’s plea.