1 Lane Head

Cosheston

Pembroke Dock

£285,000

This character cottage is in a popular village location and within easy reach of the A477 and several riverside footpaths.

Briefly it comprises: ground floor entrance hall, sitting room and fitted kitchen with three bedrooms and bathroom on the upper floor. It has oil-fired central heating and full uPVC double glazing.

Originally a much smaller cottage, 1 Lane Head has been extended upwards and to the rear to offer a deceptively spacious, well-presented accommodation that is ideally suited as a family home or retirement home. The property has the benefit of good sized grounds to the rear, attached garage and plenty of off-road car parking

J J Morris Narberth

01834 860260

jjmorris.com