A Goodwick man has been handed a 12-month driving ban after admitting drug-driving.

Stephen Oldhoff, of Plas y Gamil Road, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 24.

The court heard that Oldhoff, 21, had a cannabis derivative in his blood while driving a Nissan Alemra on the A40 at Fishguard on May 22.

Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 12 months and fined him £80.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.