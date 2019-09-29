A PANICKING driver, caught on camera performing a dangerous manoeuvre on Arnold’s Hill, has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Olga Myers, of Thirlmere Gardens, Northwood, Middlesex, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, September 24.

Prosecutor Dennis Davies said Myers, 46, was travelling in the Haverfordwest direction when she overtook a car on the brow of Arnold’s Hill on the A40 at Slebech at 12.43pm on March 30.

Two oncoming cars, in the process of overtaking, had to swerve out of the way of Myers’ hired blue Suzuki Swift as it continued down the middle lane of the hill, ignoring road markings and solid white lines.

Mr Davies said: “Two cars had to take avoiding action. She then stays in the middle lane almost the whole length of Arnold’s Hill. The Crown says it is dangerous driving.”

Dash-cam footage of the offence was played to the court.

The bench heard that Myers had no previous convictions and showed genuine remorse for her actions.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Myers, a single mother to twin daughters and carer to her elderly mother, was travelling to the area to visit her cousin, and was unfamiliar with the road.

Her cousin called her during the journey stating her child was having an asthma attack.

“The cousin panicked, it’s fair to say so did the defendant. She was asked to hurry up and she did.

“It really is a one-off. Thankfully there was no injury, no damage, no accident.”

“She will never again drive like this, but at the time she was panicked by her cousin.”

Magistrates sentenced Myers to six months in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered her to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

She was banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay £200 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench told Myers there had been fatalities on the stretch of road involved.

“That is a very dangerous road and you did a very serious thing.”

He told Myers the offence involved “prolonged bad driving, a serious risk of injury and a deliberate disregard for the safety of others.”