ST KATHARINES Junior Stratford Players have recently excelled themselves in front of fully sold out houses with its production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at the St Katharines Parish Hall.

Setting the scene, the audience heard the dulcet tones of the late (great) Dave Barrat before the action began.

The performance of these youngsters with a cast of over 40 was outstanding, and audience participation with booing, clapping, and joining in with some of the well-known songs, just showed how much everybody enjoyed themselves making it a memorable evening’s entertainment for young and old alike.

There were many outstanding performances, and, with Milford’s own Judy Garland, Megan Lloyd, who played Dorothy, having a rapturous applause for her rendering of ‘Somewhere over the Rainbow’.

The Tinman, played by Caitlyn Arran, Scarecrow Alicia Thomas, Lion Arron Davies, and the Wicked Witch of the West Meghan Smyth excelled in their performances, but all the participants played their individual parts in a brilliant evening’s entertainment.

The show was directed by Geraint Sayers (who also designed and constructed the set) produced by Viv Barrat and Hannah Jenkins.

Often overlooked is the part played by the stage crew, managed by Keith Jenkins, music by Ben Reynolds, lighting and sound by Shannon Davies, which all made for a brilliant show.