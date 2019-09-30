Tenby's RNLI inshore lifeboat was launched yesterday after a group found themselves in trouble while going for an evening swim.

The RNLI was called out at 7pm on Sunday, September 29, after the coastguard received a call from members of the public at Lydstep, stating that people were in trouble in the surf.

The volunteer crew were soon on scene at Lydstep and were directed to the casualties by members of Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team.

The crew quickly pulled the three people out of the water and apart from being a little cold, they were none the worse for their ordeal.

It turned out one person had initially got into trouble whilst out swimming and when a further two people went in to assist, they also got into difficulty and were unable to make it ashore through the heavy surf.

As it was too rough to get the casualties ashore at Lydstep, they were brought back to the safety of Tenby Harbour, where they were met by Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team.

The lifeboat was then rehoused.