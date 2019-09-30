The best chefs, food suppliers and musicians from across Wales were joined by hundreds of people in Narberth for a weekend celebration of food and music.

Narberth Food Festival, now in its 22nd year, batted away challenging weather conditions to deliver a packed programme of events including free-to-attend cooking demonstrations and foodie talks.

The food hall was packed with the best Welsh produce and artisan traders while gourmet street food businesses served up a diverse range of dishes in the outdoor area.

Festival chairman Colin Russell said a stormy weather forecast hadn’t deterred people from attending.

“We are an all-weather festival, people come regardless of the weather,’’ he said.

“For the whole year we work hard building up to this weekend and when you see the smiles on visitors’ faces you realise what it means to people.’’

Colin paid tribute to the Festival’s many volunteers. “It means an awful lot to us to have the support of groups like the scouts and guides and Valero who all provided volunteers as it means we can ease off a little bit.’’

For stallholders, it is one of the best events of the season for generating business.

“People come to the Festival to buy,’’ said David Halsted, of the Pembrokeshire Cider Company. “One customer told us that she had come here specifically to buy our apple juice.’’

A new feature of the Festival, a Bake-Off style cookery competition sponsored by Castle Dairies and celebrity chef Angela Gray, attracted an impressive 14 entries.

Barbara Davies took the honours in the adult section, winning a place on a course at Angela’s cookery school, a bag of Castle Dairies goodies and a cookery book signed by Angela.