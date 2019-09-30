An election is to be held for the vacant Hundleton Ward on Pembrokeshire County Council.

The vacancy has been caused by the recent death of the sitting Member, Margot Bateman OBE.

If the election is contested, the poll will take place on Thursday, 7th November.

Nomination papers must be delivered to the Returning Officer at County Hall, Haverfordwest SA61 1TP no later than 4 pm on Friday, October 11.

The papers may be obtained from the Returning Officer at the Electoral Services Office, Unit 23, Thornton Trading Estate, Milford Haven SA73 2RR.