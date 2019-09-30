A Haverfordwest man has been warned to expect a substantial prison sentence after he admitted dealing in heroin.

David Fletcher, aged 38, of West Court, attended a plea and trial preparation hearing at Swansea crown court via video link from Swansea prison.

Fletcher admitted two offences of possessing heroin with intent to supply and one of actual supply.

His partner Natalie Roberts, aged 32, admitted supplying heroin to Malcolm Mathias on September 9, 2019, and possessing heroin for her own use.

Robin Rouch, prosecuting, said Roberts, who was staying with Fletcher at the time, only became involved in the supply of heroin because when Mathias called Fletcher was "lying on a bed and out of it" and she handed over the drugs.

Judge Paul Thomas said he would sentence both on October 11.

He ordered a pre-sentence report on Roberts to see if an immediate prison sentence could be avoided.

Judge Thomas said no such report would be needed in Fletcher's case.

Roberts was further remanded in custody at Eastwood Park women's prison, near Bristol.