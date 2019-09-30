TWELVE members of 1st Letterston Guides and Brownies as well as four supporting mums and sisters lost more than three metres of their lovely locks on Friday, September 27 to support two worthwhile charities.

The fundraisers held a Bobs for Belle event to raise funds for Belle's Story. Their hair was donated to the Little Princess Trust where it will be used to make wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

All sponsorship raised from the event is going to Belle's Story, a charity set up by Belle Curran and her family to support organisations that help and support children dealing with life-limiting conditions and their families and also raises awareness about organ donation.

Belle, who was a proud member of both Letterston Brownies and Guides, suffered from interstitial lung disease and was on the transplant list for a double lung transplant.

Unfortunately, Belle died in April this year at the age of ten, before a suitable donor could be found.

In June The Girlguiding Awards Committee gave Belle the Guiding Star award, the highest award a girl guide can be given.

They felt that she embodied the ethos of guiding, inspiring others, giving back to her community and raising awareness about organ donation.

On Friday the fundraisers had a grand total of 3.25 metres of hair chopped off by local hairdressers Em's hair Boutique.

After the communal hair cut brownies, guides, their families, friends and supporters enjoyed a buffet feast and a raffle, with the foods and prizes donated by local businesses.

Money from tickets, raffles, stalls and sponsors as well as a Gofundme page will all go to Belle's Story and is expected to exceed £1000.

To donate visit Brownies Getting Bobs for Belle on gofundme.com.