Warnings for flooding have been issued across south Pembrokeshire, with the Met Office forecasting heavy rain until late tomorrow.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has said the entire Pembrokeshire Coast is a flood watch area, highlighting risks in three areas.

The Salterns area of Tenby and around Milford Haven are labelled as areas where flooding is possible, while Dale is listed as expected to flood.

The NRW website said the tides are expected to be at their highest tonight at around 7pm.

Pembrokeshire County Council has warned road users to be careful while driving on Coastal roads due to the deteriorating weather conditions tonight.

They added: "Also be aware of standing water on road surfaces.

"There is a strong possibility that Carew Bridge will be closed for a time this evening because of the high tide."

The B4318 road at Gumfreston, Tenby has also been closed due to surface water flooding.

The middle lane of the A40 Arnold’s Hill is closed due to flooding, police are asking motorists to reduce their speed and drive to the conditions.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning covering Pembrokeshire until 8pm tomorrow (Tuesday, October 1).

A Met Office warning said: "15-30 mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely, the bulk of this in 6 hours, with 40 mm or so across some of the higher ground of south Wales.

"With the ground having been left wet by heavy rain over the weekend, some flooding is likely.

"Heavy showers are expected to affect south Wales and southwest England on Tuesday morning then other parts of southern England during the day, peaking across the southeast during the afternoon.

"These will become slow-moving for a time with some very large rainfall totals possible in a few places.

"Whilst many places will see showers, the majority of places will see only relatively small rainfall accumulations.

"The highest rainfall accumulations are only likely to occur in a few spots where the showers become slow-moving, with 40-50 mm possible in only a couple of hours.

"Lightning and some hail may also prove additional hazards for one or two locations.

"The showers will clear from the west and the north later in the afternoon but persist in the southeast into the evening."