NORTH Pembrokeshire haulage company Mansel Davies and Son Ltd has pleaded guilty to 19 counts of forgery and counterfeiting maintenance documents for goods vehicles.

Mansel Davies and Son Ltd, based in Llanfyrnach, employs about 300 people.

At last Wednesday’s, September 25 hearing, Swansea Crown Court heard additional charges against the company's managing director Stephen Mansel Davies, of Llanfyrnach, were being dropped.

Employee Jonathan Wyn Phillips, of Mynachlogddu, pleaded not guilty to similar charges against him.

He was granted unconditional bail and will stand trial on January 20.

The company will be sentenced in February 10.