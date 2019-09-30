A LITTLE cat is being cared for by a Pembrokeshire animal rescue group after it is believed he was dropped from a moving vehicle.

Posting on Facebook on Friday, September 27, Mikey Lawlor of Greeenacres animal rescue wrote: “Another day with another sad kitten story. This poor little chap was found on the road by a member of the public and taken to our vets.

“Injuries suggest he may have been dropped from a moving vehicle and is definitely tame so has been around people. Under vet treatment now and in our care.

“We’ve called him Solomon.

“Solomon is not available for adoption until well and signed off by our vets. If you are looking to adopt a cat please visit greenacresrescue.org.uk and see what cats we have available for adoption.”

It is believed Solomon was found near Dredgeman Hill.