A firefighter who died during a training exercise in the Haven waterway died from head injuries, a coroner has confirmed.

Josh Gardener, 35, from Milford Haven, died two weeks ago when two Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service boats collided in the Haven waterway.

Coroner for Pembrokeshire, Mark Layton, adjourned the inquest for a full hearing in March 2020.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

Last week Mr Gardener's colleagues held a minute's silence to remember Mr Gardener.

Mr Gardener's funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 1, at St Katharine and St Peter's Church, Milford Haven, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Milford Haven Cemetery.