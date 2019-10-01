HAVERFORDWEST Rotary Club recently held an evening to celebrate the achievements of students successful at the Rotary Leadership Award Camp at Storey Arms in the Brecon Beacons.

The club also took the opportunity to meet and congratulate Euan Sinclair, who won the National Young Writer competition Senior category earlier this year.

Tieg Thomas and Thomas Llewellyn-Phillips gave a spirited illustrated talk on their visit to Storey Arms.

They explained how they were responsible for leading groups of similar aged students on various activities including, gorge walking, canoeing, caving and walking up Pen-y-Fan. They thanked the club for the opportunity and how described how it had helped them in their leadership skills.

They were presented with certificates by Rotary President Kevin Jones.

The club also welcomed Laura Buffee, the new Head of Sixth Form at Haverfordwest High VC School, together with other colleagues and they look forward to continuing their close relationship with the school and offering the students some of the opportunities that Rotary can offer.

If you are aged 16 or 17, or know someone that might be interested in attending the next camp in August next year, please contact Roger Howells of the club's Youth Team at youth@haverfordwestrotary.org.uk