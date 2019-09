Emergency services are at the scene of a crash outside Lidl in Haverfordwest.

A police officer at the scene confirmed the incident involved a car and a moped on Perrots Road, Haverfordwest.

The moped driver is injured, but it is not believed to be life-threatening.

The fire service is currently directing traffic from outside the Lidl store.

A short queue has formed on Perrots Road towards the supermarket but was moving quickly.