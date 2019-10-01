A HOLIDAY park set up by a family to ensure accessible breaks is set to expand with a planning application for four purpose-built apartments.

Peter Russ and his family, including disabled son Connor, developed Hampton Court Holiday Park near Templeton to ensure that other families with disabled family members could also enjoy a break together.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, meeting today (Tuesday) is expected to approve an application to demolish an existing derelict building at the park and replace it with four self-contained specialised disabled holiday apartments.

Each apartment will include a kitchen with adjustable kitchen sink/hob units, living room with an electric rise and recline armchair accessible from the hoist system.

The wet rooms will have an electronic profiling bed served by an overhead ceiling hoist, adjustable shower/changing benches, adjustable wash basins and a fully automatic wash and dry toilet (changing place facilities) and two bedrooms (one with ensuite facilities).

A lift and staircase would provide access to the first floor.

A fully integrated fire alarm system would also be provided with

vibrating bed pads for the blind, deaf or hard of hearing and strobe arms for the partially sighted.

There is planning permission to allow touring caravans on site, along with static caravans and a purpose built disabled access log cabin, with an all-inclusive amenity building due for completion next year.

The applicant states that this will be the first in Pembrokeshire to provide for the severely disabled visitor. It will provide two wet rooms with overhead H-system hoists along with shower/adult changing benches, height adjustable basins and automatic wash/dry toilets, a planning report adds.