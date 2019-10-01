THE importance of Wales remaining in Europe and the dangers of a no-deal Brexit were highlighted during the launch of a £1.9m marine energy project in Pembrokeshire.

Counsel General and Brexit Minister Jeremy Miles visited Pembroke Dock on September 26 to launch the Marine Energy Test Area (META) with Marine Energy Wales.

The £1.9 million project, which is being supported by the European Regional Development Fund through Welsh Government, provides a site for the testing of marine energy equipment, furthering Wales’ commitment to the low carbon economy. The purpose of META is to reduce the time, cost and risks faced by marine energy developers to accelerate development in the sector.

Earlier in the day the Welsh Government launched ‘A Brighter Future for Wales’, setting out in detail the potential damage of leaving the EU without a deal and making the case for continued membership of the EU. It also shows how within the EU we could address some of the concerns which fuelled the Leave vote in 2016.

Speaking on Thursday, Counsel General and Brexit Minister, Jeremy Miles, said: “This morning we’ve launched this test area which has benefited from more than £1m in European funding.

“We’ve got no guarantee this money will be available in the future, which would be a major hit to our assembly, and vital to the Pembrokeshire economy. Losing access to that money will be a major blow.

“When we published documentation [on leaving the European Union] three years ago nobody was talking about no-deal, the benefits from European Union funding, and the impact of losing it.

“No-deal is very bad news, nobody was talking about it three years ago.

“Obviously the Prime Minister is not looking for consensus.

“We think the country is so divided and there will not be a soft Brexit, there should be another vote; continuing with a no-deal is not ‘drawing a line’ under anything, it’s years and years of Austerity.

“We think there should be another referendum and we are saying, as a government, people should vote to remain.”

Raising the issue of perceptions of a need for changes within the European Union, Mr Miles stressed the importance of continuing to play a part.

“We could be on the inside making that happen, rather than on the outside having no voice.”

Speaking after the publication of ‘A Brighter Future for Wales’ Welsh Conservative Leader, Paul Davies AM, said: “Welsh Labour constantly complain about people talking down our Welsh NHS, our Welsh education system and our country when highlighting their failings. However, this document is nothing more than talking down our country and is short-sighted in its in vision for Wales.

“Following Brexit, the Governments of the UK will have the flexibility to make decisions and develop policies affecting the specific needs of their people. The Welsh Conservatives believe fully in the people of Wales to take on the challenge of adapting to life outside the European Union and we will ensure that their views are respected by fulfilling the outcome of the 2016 referendum.”