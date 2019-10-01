Pembrokeshire County Council will shortly be taking the first steps to install cashless payment machines in its car parks.

Before the end of the year, the Authority will start to replace the current Pay and Display cash machines with Cashless Payment terminals.

The move follows a decision by the Council’s Cabinet earlier this year to phase out the traditional cash machines in favour of cashless payments.

Councillor Phil Baker, the Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Licensing and Major Events, stressed it was intended to have the new system up and running in several of the authority’s car parks by the end of this year and that the new machines would not accept cash.

“From April 1, 2021, we will not be accepting cash payments at our Pay and Display machines” explained Councillor Baker.

“There will be specific signs at each cashless machine highlighting the changes and a ticket will still be issued and required to be displayed as proof of payment.

“Initially one machine in a car park which has two or more machines will change to cashless - therefore an option will be available to begin with.”

Councillor Baker said the cashless concept had been recommended by a Car Parking Member Working Group within the Council and was strongly supported in February’s Cabinet meeting when it was discussed.

“People carry less cash these days and it also means that you don’t have to worry about having the correct change available” added Councillor Baker.

“Motorists who regularly use car parks can apply for a pre-paid permit via our website or by emailing: parking@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

“We will be issuing the locations of the car parks once they are updated.”