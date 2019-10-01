Friends and family gathered together to pay their respects to firefighter Josh Gardener, whose funeral was held today.

Hundreds from across the emergency services lined the route to say farewell to their fallen colleague, who died in an accident two weeks ago.

The funeral service was held at St Katharine and St Peter’s Church in Milford Haven, followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn.

Mr Gardener, 35, died when two Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service boats collided in the Haven waterway.

The Milford Haven man joined the fire service in September 2018 and was taking part in a training exercise when the accident occurred.

An inquest into Mr Gardener’s death was opened and adjourned yesterday (Monday, September 30) by the coroner for Pembrokeshire, Mark Layton.

The coroner confirmed that Mr Gardener died due to injuries to the head.

A full hearing will be carried out in March 2020.