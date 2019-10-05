PRESELI Pembrokeshire Assembly Member Paul Davies recently attended the annual open day of local charity HOPE.

He visited the charity in Neyland, to meet with trustees and staff who are supporting people with multiple sclerosis and other disorders in Pembrokeshire.

The centre offers oxygen therapy, which help patients with not just with multiple sclerosis but also those living with conditions such as ME/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Polymyalgia, Parkinson’s disease and even Autism.

Mr Davies said: “It’s always a real pleasure to attend the HOPE open day and take the opportunity to speak to the Chairman Ken Brombley about how the centre is supporting local patients with a range of neurological conditions.

“It’s pretty evident that the staff at HOPE are doing an excellent job, not just in providing relief to those with complex conditions but by also providing a source of comfort to patients’ families and carers.

“Therefore, I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at the centre who do so much to help local patients live with serious conditions and I look forward to working with the centre, where I can, to see it go from strength-to-strength for the future.”