A camping holiday ended with a court appearance and a £317 bill after police spotted a drink-driving builder.

Adam Morgan Frederick, of Wyndham Street, Penygraig, Tonypandy, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit, when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 1,

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said a police officer’s attention was drawn to a Citroen Bellingo been driven by Frederick on the A478 at Tenby in the early hours of September 15.

“The officer was of the opinion it was been driven too fast for the built-up area. They followed the vehicle and caused it to stop.”

Frederick, 28, stated he had consumed two pints earlier in the evening. A roadside breath-test was positive and he was taken to the police station.

He was found to have 67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

The court heard that he was previously of clean character.

Katy Hanson, defending, said: “He takes full responsibility for what happened. He says he was staying in a campsite in Pendine, he was trying to find a garage and was unfamiliar with the area.”

Miss Hanson added: “He had two pints of beer and thought that he was alright to drive, but clearly he was not.”

The bench was told Frederick needed his car for his self-employed work involving building maintenance.

“He had just started building the business up, it will be very difficult indeed without a vehicle. This is clearly going to have a significant impact on him.”

Magistrates fined Frederick £200 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus a £32 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.