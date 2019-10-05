A NEYLAND safety equipment business has got charity fundraising down to a tee, boosting the coffers of a local youth charity by nearly £900 during a company golf day.

Simon Safety & Lifting Centre recently held its tenth annual company golf day at Milford Haven Golf Club.

Managing Director Simon Ashton welcomed customers, employees and friends at what was a very enjoyable event at the Milford Haven course.

Many local companies were invited, and the eventual winners were the Valero Oil Terminal team from Waterston, comprising of Dean Wilcox, J Rogers, J Harris and E Harding.

Simon congratulated the team on their win and presented them with the Simon Safety trophy and prizes.

During the event both a raffle and silent auction were held, with the proceeds being donated to the local charity Milford Youth Matters. In total a sum of £852 was raised.

Simon said: “Simon Safety are proud to support the tremendous work Milford Youth Matters does working in partnership with a number of local organisations to help young people from ages 14 to 25 to gain skills and develop with an aim to entering employment.”

Dayle Gibby, project co-ordinator at Milford Youth Matters added: “We are very grateful for Simon Safety's very kind donation to Milford Youth Matters, which will enable us to provide new and exciting opportunities for young people within Milford Haven and surrounding areas.

“We look forward to working with Simon and his team further to raise the ambition of young people in Milford Haven.

“We would like to thank all the participants of the golf day who contributed to its success and Milford Youth Matters are hopeful in entering a team in next year’s Simon Safety charity day.”