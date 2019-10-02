A former Cilgerran takeaway operator is to be sentenced at crown court for five food hygiene offences.

Zhi Hua Zhao, 61, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Thursday, September 26, after previously pleading guilty to five charges relating to Grace’s Chinese Takeaway, Awelfa, High Street, Cilgerran.

Zhao, now of Milton Street, Cwmaman, Aberdare, admitted failing to comply with hazard control procedures, and failing to ensure the premises were kept clean and maintained in good condition on January 25, 2018.

He also failed to comply with an improvement notice requiring allergen information to be displayed and contravened an order which prohibited him from participating in the management of any food business between January 25 and March 8, 2018.

Zhao pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that all fittings and equipment which would come into contact with food were effectively cleaned and disinfected to avoid risk of contamination.

Magistrates sent the case to crown court for sentencing.

Zhao will next appear at Swansea crown court on October 18, and was released on unconditional bail.